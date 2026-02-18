Pakistan's Delicate Balance: Troops to Gaza Amid Peacekeeping Concerns
Pakistan is contemplating sending troops to Gaza as part of an International Stabilization Force, but seeks assurances that it would be a peacekeeping mission, not one to disarm Hamas. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision hinges on clarifications from the U.S., amid fears of potential domestic backlash.
Before committing troops to Gaza, Pakistan seeks clarity from the United States on whether the mission will focus on peacekeeping rather than disarming Hamas, sources informed Reuters. A close aide to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistani troops will only partake in a peace-oriented role.
Sharif is set to attend the inaugural meeting of President Trump's Board of Peace in Washington, alongside international delegations. Trump is anticipated to unveil a large-scale reconstruction plan for Gaza and outline a U.N.-endorsed stabilization force for the Palestinian region.
During the Washington visit, Sharif aims to grasp the aims and authoritative structure of the International Stabilization Force before making a deployment decision. While Pakistan is prepared to contribute troops, it is amidst balancing international cooperation with domestic sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)