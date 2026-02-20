Corruption Uncovered: Village Officer Nabbed for Accepting Bribe

In a decisive crackdown on corruption, officials from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) apprehended a special village officer accused of accepting a bribe. The officer, Vinod N P from Chittar, was arrested on allegations of demanding money to issue a Record of Rights (ROR) certificate.

The incident unfolded when a complainant reported that their family, seeking to transfer ownership of inherited land, faced exorbitant bribe demands by Vinod N P. Initially, the officer allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh, later reduced to Rs 2.5 lakh, citing technical delays as a guise for extortion.

Acting on the complaint, the VACB set a trap where a Rs 50,000 payment was made, leading to Vinod N P's capture. The arrest underscores ongoing efforts to root out corruption at local administrative levels, with the accused set to appear before the Vigilance Court in Thrissur.

(With inputs from agencies.)