The Epstein Files: A Political and Corporate Reckoning

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals widespread belief among Americans that the wealthy and powerful are not held accountable, following the release of records linking Jeffrey Epstein to elite circles. The disclosures are causing repercussions for some corporate leaders and fueling ongoing political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:37 IST
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights a common sentiment among Americans: the elite often escape accountability. This comes in the wake of revelations from the Epstein files, which connect the notorious sex offender to various influentials in business, politics, and academia.

The poll, spanning four days and concluding on Monday, showed that 69% of respondents felt that the files accurately represent how rarely powerful figures face justice. The U.S. Justice Department's release of documents further illuminates Epstein's ties with high-profile individuals before and after his 2008 guilty plea.

The scandal not only troubles figures from corporate America, with resignations seen at Goldman Sachs and Hyatt Hotels, but it also remains an issue for politicians. President Trump, for instance, has faced ongoing scrutiny over his former interactions with Epstein. Despite differences in political views, the majority of Americans appear ambivalent about moving on from the Epstein dialogue.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

