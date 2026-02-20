Mumbai Climate Week 2026: Pioneering Solutions for a Greener Future

The grand finale of Mumbai Climate Week 2026 saw the announcement of winners for the MCW Innovation Challenge, a prestigious platform celebrating climate solutions from India and the Global South. Eight innovators were recognized, with special emphasis on youth-driven initiatives.

Honored by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, the winners were announced at a closing plenary attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change Pankaja Munde and other notable guests. The Challenge attracted over 350 applicants in critical areas such as water conservation and sustainable materials.

Partners like the National Stock Exchange and Social Alpha provided strong backing, enhancing the credibility of the event. By spotlighting these pioneering efforts, MCW has further cemented its role as a significant player in advancing climate action both locally and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)