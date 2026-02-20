India–Spain Higher Education Ties Enter New Phase

Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today called for deeper academic, research and innovation partnerships between India and Spain, addressing the closing ceremony of the India–Spain Conference on Higher Education in the national capital.

Held on 19–20 February 2026 with the active support of the Embassy of Spain in India, the two-day conference coincided with the India AI Impact Summit 2026, underlining the growing role of higher education in shaping global technological and ethical frameworks.

70 Years of Diplomatic Ties, A New Academic Chapter

As India and Spain celebrate the Spain–India Dual Year 2026, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations, Shri Pradhan emphasized that education, research collaboration, and youth exchanges are central to the shared future of both democracies.

“India is open, ready, and welcoming,” he stated, extending a formal invitation to leading Spanish universities to establish campuses in India under the enabling framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The NEP 2020 allows top global universities to set up operations in India, promotes academic credit mobility, and encourages joint degrees and research collaborations—creating a policy ecosystem designed to internationalise Indian higher education.

From Dialogue to Delivery

Highlighting the significance of the conference, Shri Pradhan said the focus must now shift “from dialogue to delivery.”

“The bridges of knowledge built today will shape the confidence of the youth tomorrow,” he remarked, stressing that academic cooperation must translate into tangible outcomes including joint research, innovation partnerships, and student mobility.

AI Must Strengthen Human Judgment

Referring to discussions at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Shri Pradhan underscored that artificial intelligence must remain human-centric.

“One message is clear: AI must strengthen human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility—not replace it,” he said.

He added that democracies like India and Spain must lead the global effort in shaping responsible innovation frameworks, ensuring that technology advances align with societal values.

Universities as Engines of Growth and Innovation

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Higher Education, described the conference as taking place at a “defining moment” in India–Spain relations.

He noted that over the past two days, deliberations were focused and forward-looking, reaffirming education as a pillar of bilateral engagement.

“Universities are critical drivers of innovation, economic growth, technological advancement, and people-to-people ties,” he said, emphasizing that academic institutions must anchor future collaboration.

Spain Signals Strong Commitment

H.E. Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India, described the gathering as the beginning of a structured and collaborative process.

He highlighted ongoing discussions around:

Joint research initiatives

Mobility of teachers and students

Support for start-ups and innovation ecosystems

Institutional agreements and memorandums of understanding

The Ambassador expressed hope that the engagement would mature during 2026, potentially culminating in a reciprocal conference in Spain later this year.

He also acknowledged the Government of India’s encouragement for Spanish universities to establish campuses in India, recalling that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had conveyed to Spain’s leadership that academic collaboration is an “absolute priority,” offering maximum facilitation for Spanish institutions.

Spanish Universities Step Forward

From Spain, more than 30 Rectors and senior academic leaders representing the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) participated—signalling strong institutional commitment.

Prof. Eva Alcón, President of CRUE, said the summit marks the beginning of a long-term and meaningful partnership rather than its conclusion.

She reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to strengthening international academic cooperation with India and identified key shared priorities:

Equitable access to higher education

Sustainable development

Global health collaboration

Balancing local needs with a global vision

Strong Indian Participation

On the Indian side, approximately 70 Higher Education Institutions participated, reflecting growing interest in global partnerships and collaborative research opportunities.

A Strategic Education Partnership

The India–Spain Conference on Higher Education underscores a strategic shift toward deeper institutional engagement between the two democracies. With policy support under NEP 2020, growing AI collaboration, and strong institutional representation from both sides, 2026 is poised to become a milestone year in bilateral academic relations.

As both nations move forward during the Dual Year celebrations, higher education is emerging not merely as a sector of cooperation—but as the foundation of a shared innovation-driven future.