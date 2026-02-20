Ramaphosa: Climate Transition Is a Matter of Survival

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the climate transition is not merely a developmental objective for South Africa, but a matter of survival for humanity and the planet.

Chairing the virtual inaugural meeting of the newly elected Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) on Friday, the President warned that climate change poses an existential threat requiring urgent, coordinated global action.

“Climate change is an existential threat to the future of humanity and the planet. We must act with others across the globe to ensure that we do not breach the 1.5 degree warming above pre-industrial levels,” he said.

A Dual Imperative: Cut Emissions and Climate-Proof Development

President Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa must reduce carbon emissions at a pace aligned with its national circumstances, while simultaneously climate-proofing development and infrastructure.

“We must reduce carbon emissions at a pace and scale that is appropriate to our national circumstances. We must simultaneously climate-proof our development and infrastructure, while strengthening resilience and disaster management capabilities,” he urged.

South Africa is already witnessing the consequences of climate change, he noted, citing devastating floods in parts of the country as evidence of intensifying climate impacts.

“These are predicted to increase rapidly as we approach the end of this decade and beyond. This could significantly impede our growth and collective prosperity,” he warned.

Climate Action Must Tackle Inequality

The President cautioned that climate change could undermine efforts to combat inequality, poverty and unemployment if not addressed holistically.

“Addressing climate change must therefore go hand in hand with improving living conditions for all,” he said, adding that vulnerable groups — including women, children, people with disabilities, the poor and the unemployed — must be protected.

He also underscored the need to safeguard jobs and livelihoods in carbon-intensive sectors, particularly coal mining, as the country transitions to a low-carbon economy.

“As the country works to reduce its carbon footprint, we must ensure that this shift does not disproportionately affect the most vulnerable,” he said.

Inclusive Social Dialogue Central to Just Transition

President Ramaphosa called for unprecedented cooperation between government, business, labour and communities to manage the transition fairly.

“This will require inclusive social dialogue and unprecedented levels of cooperation,” he said, highlighting the PCC’s role in building national consensus on economic, social and environmental policies tied to decarbonisation.

The Commission, he added, brings together stakeholders from government, business, labour, civil society, youth and academia to foster evidence-based and socially legitimate solutions.

From Policy Framework to Delivery

Reflecting on progress since the PCC’s establishment in December 2020, the President described it as a turning point in South Africa’s climate agenda.

The Commission has helped align diverse interests around critical goals such as:

Phasing down coal

Expanding renewable energy

Protecting livelihoods

Ensuring socially supported policy decisions

With the groundwork laid, President Ramaphosa said it is now time to move the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) “from commitment to delivery.”

“We must translate pledges into visible progress on the ground,” he stated.

Accelerating Renewable Energy and Infrastructure

The President outlined key priorities for the next phase:

Accelerate renewable energy deployment

Expand and modernise transmission infrastructure

Enable storage solutions

Increase private sector participation

He emphasised that the transition must simultaneously advance energy security, reduce emissions and unlock economic opportunities in a low-carbon economy.

Lessons from Komati

President Ramaphosa acknowledged challenges, citing the community of Komati in Mpumalanga, which struggled economically after the decommissioning of its power station in 2022 without a comprehensive recovery plan.

“As this new commission begins its work, we should not leave important tasks unfinished,” he said, urging renewed attention to Komati’s redevelopment.

Whole-of-Government Accountability

The President called on all government departments to cooperate fully with the PCC and act on its recommendations.

“We expect all parts of government to take the PCC’s recommendations forward and work collaboratively on awareness and social dialogue, enabling local action and adjusting policy measures where necessary,” he said.

He stressed that South Africans must be empowered to participate in the energy transition as economic actors — not merely passive beneficiaries.

“This must be a transition to a transformed, inclusive and more equal economy,” he concluded.

Climate Action as Development Strategy

President Ramaphosa’s address underscored a defining principle: climate action and development are not competing priorities but mutually reinforcing imperatives.

Through coordinated leadership and shared accountability, he said, South Africa can undertake climate action in a manner that protects livelihoods, strengthens resilience and unlocks new economic opportunities for its people.