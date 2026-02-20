Cyber Fraud Bust: Four Arrested for Duping with Fake Links

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, police in Jharkhand's Deoghar district have arrested four individuals suspected of duping people through fraudulent online schemes. The arrests took place in Govindpur village, located within the jurisdiction of the Pathrol police station.

Officers seized Rs 57,000 in cash along with several electronic devices, including four mobile phones and seven SIM cards, from the suspects, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Raja Mitra.

Police reports indicate that the accused were involved in sending fake links related to the PM Kisan scheme and SBI Credit Cards. Authorities are pursuing legal action under the IT Act after uncovering these illicit activities during interrogations.

(With inputs from agencies.)