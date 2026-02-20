Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Bust: Four Arrested for Duping with Fake Links

In Jharkhand's Deoghar district, four individuals were arrested for cyber fraud using fake links of government schemes and credit card offers. Police seized Rs 57,000, mobile phones, and SIM cards. The case is lodged under the IT Act following detailed interrogation revealing the fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:37 IST
Cyber Fraud Bust: Four Arrested for Duping with Fake Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, police in Jharkhand's Deoghar district have arrested four individuals suspected of duping people through fraudulent online schemes. The arrests took place in Govindpur village, located within the jurisdiction of the Pathrol police station.

Officers seized Rs 57,000 in cash along with several electronic devices, including four mobile phones and seven SIM cards, from the suspects, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Raja Mitra.

Police reports indicate that the accused were involved in sending fake links related to the PM Kisan scheme and SBI Credit Cards. Authorities are pursuing legal action under the IT Act after uncovering these illicit activities during interrogations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026