Left Menu

High Court Queries Traffic Management in School Vicinities

The Allahabad High Court has inquired whether state agencies consider traffic management when approving the construction of new schools in Uttar Pradesh. A public interest litigation prompted the court to suggest that traffic responsibilities could be delegated to schools, particularly larger ones, requiring coordination with various authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:02 IST
High Court Queries Traffic Management in School Vicinities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has raised significant concerns regarding traffic management surrounding the construction of new schools in Uttar Pradesh. The court inquired if state agencies conduct proper traffic control assessments before granting construction approvals.

In an ongoing public interest litigation, Justices Alok Mathur and B R Singh emphasized the need for enhanced traffic management around prominent educational institutions. The court has suggested that responsibility for traffic control might be assigned to the schools themselves, especially those with substantial student bodies.

Authorities, including the Lucknow Development Authority and Public Works Department, have been tasked to examine this suggestion's feasibility. The court also noted the traffic police's willingness to train school-deployed marshals to ensure smoother traffic regulation. The next hearing is scheduled for March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026