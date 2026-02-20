High Court Queries Traffic Management in School Vicinities
The Allahabad High Court has inquired whether state agencies consider traffic management when approving the construction of new schools in Uttar Pradesh. A public interest litigation prompted the court to suggest that traffic responsibilities could be delegated to schools, particularly larger ones, requiring coordination with various authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has raised significant concerns regarding traffic management surrounding the construction of new schools in Uttar Pradesh. The court inquired if state agencies conduct proper traffic control assessments before granting construction approvals.
In an ongoing public interest litigation, Justices Alok Mathur and B R Singh emphasized the need for enhanced traffic management around prominent educational institutions. The court has suggested that responsibility for traffic control might be assigned to the schools themselves, especially those with substantial student bodies.
Authorities, including the Lucknow Development Authority and Public Works Department, have been tasked to examine this suggestion's feasibility. The court also noted the traffic police's willingness to train school-deployed marshals to ensure smoother traffic regulation. The next hearing is scheduled for March 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
