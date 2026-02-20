Wetlands Under Siege: Controversy and Construction Clash in East Kolkata

Environmentalists have raised alarms over alleged illegal activities in the Ramsar-protected East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW), especially following a recent fatal fire at warehouses in Nazirabad. With reports suggesting the illegal filling of 88.52 acres, the attention has turned to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for intervention.

The tribunal's Eastern Zone bench has been approached multiple times since 2023, highlighting issues such as unauthorized electric installations and roads violating environmental norms. Despite orders for demolition of illegal constructions, activists claim little progress has been made, prompting fresh applications and hearings.

As political parties trade accusations, environmental groups like Save Rabindra Sarobar Forum demand detailed scrutiny of the situation. They argue that significant details are missing from official reports, urging governmental transparency, and accountability as ecological concerns intensify.