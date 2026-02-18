Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Showdown Over Instagram's Impact on Youth

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO behind Meta Platforms, is slated to face questioning in a landmark U.S. trial concerning Instagram's influence on youth mental health. This case is particularly vital as it tests America's legal approach to social media's role in mental well-being, with significant implications for the tech industry.

Zuckerberg's testimony is set to play a crucial role in the ongoing lawsuit, where a California woman claims that prolonged exposure to Meta's Instagram and Google's YouTube contributed to her mental health challenges. She alleges that these platforms deliberately target young users, despite being aware of potential harm.

The case's outcome could reshape the legal landscape, as several countries, including Australia and Spain, reconsider minors' social media access. It also tests tech giants' defenses, as data and internal reports by Meta suggest an awareness yet conflicting understanding of social media's impact on youth.

