Zuckerberg Takes Stand: Instagram’s Influence on Youth Mental Health Under Scrutiny

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is poised to be questioned in court for the first time over Instagram's impact on young users' mental health. The Los Angeles jury trial marks a significant moment in an ongoing legal challenge to Big Tech's liability.

With potential damages at stake, this trial highlights growing concerns globally, including legislative actions in Australia, Spain, and the U.S., aimed at restricting young users' access to social media. The case centers on a California woman who claims social media addiction contributed to her mental health issues, emphasizing the role of Instagram and YouTube.

Meta and Google have denied these allegations, citing measures undertaken to enhance user safety. As Zuckerberg prepares to disclose internal findings, the trial could set a precedent for numerous similar lawsuits, casting a spotlight on the societal and legal dimensions of youth digital engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)