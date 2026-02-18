Left Menu

Zuckerberg Takes Stand: Instagram’s Influence on Youth Mental Health Under Scrutiny

Mark Zuckerberg will testify in a U.S. court regarding Instagram's potential effects on the mental health of young users. The trial in Los Angeles follows claims of social media addiction causing harm. This case is pivotal as global discussions intensify over safeguarding children's mental well-being online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:39 IST
Zuckerberg Takes Stand: Instagram’s Influence on Youth Mental Health Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms and founder of Facebook, is poised to be questioned in court for the first time over Instagram's impact on young users' mental health. The Los Angeles jury trial marks a significant moment in an ongoing legal challenge to Big Tech's liability.

With potential damages at stake, this trial highlights growing concerns globally, including legislative actions in Australia, Spain, and the U.S., aimed at restricting young users' access to social media. The case centers on a California woman who claims social media addiction contributed to her mental health issues, emphasizing the role of Instagram and YouTube.

Meta and Google have denied these allegations, citing measures undertaken to enhance user safety. As Zuckerberg prepares to disclose internal findings, the trial could set a precedent for numerous similar lawsuits, casting a spotlight on the societal and legal dimensions of youth digital engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

 India
2
Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi Driver

Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi D...

 India
3
DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

 India
4
Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026