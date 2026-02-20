Supreme Court Ruling: A Boost for Global Trade Stability
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, reinforcing the rule of law in international trade. The Swiss chemical and pharmaceutical industry stresses the importance of this decision for stable and predictable trade conditions globally, benefitting their networked industry.
The U.S. Supreme Court has made a landmark decision to strike down tariffs implemented by former President Donald Trump, a move applauded by international trade advocates.
The decision has been hailed by a key Swiss industry group, Scienceindustries, as a victory for the rule of law in global commerce.
The head of Scienceindustries, Stephan Mumenthaler, emphasized that stable and predictable legal frameworks are vital for the success of globally interconnected industries.
