Tragic Evening Turns Fatal: Soldier Killed in Barracks Accident

A tragic incident unfolded at a military barracks near Paris when French soldier Alexandre Lanckbeen was fatally shot in the head. The Paris prosecutor announced the unfortunate event, which occurred during a drunken evening among soldiers in the barracks.

The events took a fatal turn as the soldiers engaged in a game to test reactions, leading to the accidental discharge of a loaded handgun. The incident, which occurred at the Percy Military Training Hospital in Clamart, came despite an alcohol ban at the site.

Military governor of Paris, Loic Mizon, confirmed Lanckbeen's death, sparking a serious investigation. The incident has resulted in the arrest of four soldiers, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

