Tragic Evening Turns Fatal: Soldier Killed in Barracks Accident

A French soldier, Alexandre Lanckbeen, was fatally shot in the head during an accidental incident involving alcohol at a military barracks near Paris. Despite a ban on alcohol, soldiers were drinking, and a game led to the discharge of a loaded handgun. Four arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:29 IST
Tragic Evening Turns Fatal: Soldier Killed in Barracks Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded at a military barracks near Paris when French soldier Alexandre Lanckbeen was fatally shot in the head. The Paris prosecutor announced the unfortunate event, which occurred during a drunken evening among soldiers in the barracks.

The events took a fatal turn as the soldiers engaged in a game to test reactions, leading to the accidental discharge of a loaded handgun. The incident, which occurred at the Percy Military Training Hospital in Clamart, came despite an alcohol ban at the site.

Military governor of Paris, Loic Mizon, confirmed Lanckbeen's death, sparking a serious investigation. The incident has resulted in the arrest of four soldiers, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

