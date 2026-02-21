Supreme Court Reverses Trump's Global Tariffs

The Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Donald Trump on Friday by striking down his global tariffs, pivotal to his economic strategy. The court's 6-3 verdict challenged the legality of imposing such tariffs under an emergency powers law, marking a critical legal setback for Trump.

Targeting Trump's expansive use of emergency powers to set import duties without congressional oversight, the decision highlighted legal overreach. Trump, visibly shaken, declared his profound disappointment and criticized the conservative-majority court's ruling at a news conference.

This decision marked the first significant challenge to Trump's economic agenda heard by the high court, despite his past victories in similar legal battles and his influence over the court's composition during his first term.

(With inputs from agencies.)