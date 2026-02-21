Yogi Adityanath Unveils Economic Transformation in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared his administration's success in eradicating corruption and enhancing financial discipline within the state. He stated, for the first time, an economic survey was presented before the Budget session, detailing these achievements.

Addressing the state's legislative assembly, Adityanath underscored the positive transformation in Uttar Pradesh attributed to transparent governance and robust policy execution. He emphasized the significant role of the MSME sector in employment generation, with approximately 96 lakh MSME units currently operational.

Adityanath also introduced the 'Triple T' approach—Technology, Trust, Transformation—as a guiding principle for governance. He projected that advances in Industry 4.0 and the emerging Industry 5.0 model would continue to drive economic growth, making Uttar Pradesh a hub for innovation and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)