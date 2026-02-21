NDMA, AcSIR, CSIR-NIScPR Launch PhD Programme in Disaster Management

In a major step toward strengthening India’s disaster resilience framework, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), and CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR–NIScPR) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to institutionalise academic programmes, interdisciplinary research, and policy engagement in Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (DMRR).

The tripartite partnership aims to integrate science, technology and policymaking to build a disaster-resilient India through structured academic initiatives, research collaborations and enhanced public communication.

PhD Programme in Disaster Management

A key outcome of the MoU is the launch of a PhD Programme in Disaster Management under AcSIR at CSIR-NIScPR, with strategic support from NDMA.

The programme is expected to:

Build specialised human resource capacity in DMRR

Promote interdisciplinary research on disaster risk, preparedness and resilience

Strengthen the science–policy interface in disaster governance

Develop evidence-based frameworks for risk communication and response

The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s Nine-Point Agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction, which calls for scientific integration, institutional coordination and community-level preparedness.

Bridging Science and Policy

Dr. Dinesh Kumar Aswal, Member, NDMA, highlighted the need to embed scientific rigour into disaster preparedness and response systems.

“In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Nine-Point Agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction, we are committed to developing a strong network of academic institutes working collaboratively on disaster-related research,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of:

Leveraging communication channels for effective early warning and risk communication

Conducting systematic post-disaster studies and documentation

Institutionalising a culture of continuous learning from disasters

He described the MoU as a crucial step in building a structured bridge between scientists and policymakers to address evolving disaster risks.

Interdisciplinary Research Push

Prof. Manoj Kumar Dhar, Director, AcSIR, noted that AcSIR has over 7,000 enrolled students and ranks among India’s leading research institutions. With research spanning almost all scientific domains except space sciences, AcSIR actively promotes interdisciplinary collaboration.

“This MoU opens new avenues for students and researchers to develop innovative, research-based solutions to disaster management challenges,” he said, adding that it will help nurture a new generation of experts dedicated to strengthening India’s resilience framework toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

Science Communication at the Core

Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director, CSIR–NIScPR, underscored the importance of science communication and evidence-based policy research in disaster risk reduction.

CSIR–NIScPR, which publishes 15 research journals and leads national initiatives in science communication, will host the academic programmes and anchor policy research and public engagement efforts under the collaboration.

“By aligning rigorous scientific inquiry with policymaking, we aim to develop solutions that are scientifically robust and socially responsive,” she said.

The institute will also support capacity-building initiatives and strengthen dissemination of research findings to policymakers, practitioners and communities.

Institutional Roles Defined

Under the collaboration:

NDMA , under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will provide strategic direction and domain expertise in disaster management.

AcSIR , a premier research university, will anchor academic programmes and interdisciplinary research initiatives.

CSIR–NIScPR will host academic activities and drive policy research, science communication and public outreach in DMRR.

Toward a Disaster-Resilient India

India faces increasing risks from climate change-driven extreme weather events, seismic activity, floods, cyclones and other natural and man-made disasters. Strengthening institutional capacity, fostering academic research and improving communication frameworks are seen as critical to reducing vulnerability and improving response systems.

The MoU marks a significant move toward embedding scientific research, science communication and evidence-based policymaking into India’s disaster management architecture — reinforcing the national vision of building a resilient and prepared India.