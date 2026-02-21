Left Menu

India's '72 The League': A New Era for Golf

India's inaugural '72 The League' kicks off with golfers experiencing new pressures and excitement. Featuring seasoned and emerging players, the league presents diverse match-play formats and team dynamics, offering renewed opportunities for Indian golf. The excitement extends to young talents and international participants, marking a promising future for the sport.

Updated: 21-02-2026 21:02 IST
With team loyalties and hefty auction price tags set, India's emerging golfers are readying for a unique challenge in the new PGTI '72 The League', starting Tuesday. Launched with great pomp, the league includes familiar faces like Shaurya Bhattacharya, Kartik Singh, and Honey Baisoya.

This league, comprising six teams of 10 professionals each, introduces match-play formats like singles, four-ball, and foursomes, rarely experienced by Indian pros domestically. The event has sparked excitement and anticipation among participants, with Baisoya, the top auction pick, expressing delight over his selection.

The league represents a new chapter for young talents like 16-year-old Kartik Singh and seasoned players such as Viraj Madappa, who relishes the shift from individual focus to team dynamics. Enhancing the league's diversity, 12 international players will join in the competition, promising a memorable sporting affair.

