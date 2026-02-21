Left Menu

Budgam Police Cracks Down on Terror Assets in Landmark Operation

Budgam Police takes decisive action against terror networks by seizing key assets linked to anti-national activities. This crackdown sends a stern warning to operatives and their support structures, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach and ongoing efforts to dismantle such illegal networks in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:02 IST
Budgam Police Cracks Down on Terror Assets in Landmark Operation
Budgam Police attaches property of JKNOP in major action (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against terror activities, Budgam Police have taken action to seize immovable property belonging to individuals involved in terror-related activities. The property, associated with Ghulam Nabi Najar, is linked to a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This operation, executed under stringent legal frameworks, underscores the authorities' intensified efforts to disrupt the financial and logistical networks supporting terrorism. The attachment of property is part of a broader strategy to impose consequences on those sustaining anti-national activities.

The Budgam Police's continued crackdown on terror-related activities highlights their commitment to peace and security in the region. Recent operations have involved apprehending individuals for providing support and recruitment for terror outfits, further demonstrating the authorities' zero-tolerance stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

 India
2
India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

 India
3
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
4
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026