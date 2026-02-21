Budgam Police Cracks Down on Terror Assets in Landmark Operation
Budgam Police takes decisive action against terror networks by seizing key assets linked to anti-national activities. This crackdown sends a stern warning to operatives and their support structures, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach and ongoing efforts to dismantle such illegal networks in the district.
In a significant move against terror activities, Budgam Police have taken action to seize immovable property belonging to individuals involved in terror-related activities. The property, associated with Ghulam Nabi Najar, is linked to a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
This operation, executed under stringent legal frameworks, underscores the authorities' intensified efforts to disrupt the financial and logistical networks supporting terrorism. The attachment of property is part of a broader strategy to impose consequences on those sustaining anti-national activities.
The Budgam Police's continued crackdown on terror-related activities highlights their commitment to peace and security in the region. Recent operations have involved apprehending individuals for providing support and recruitment for terror outfits, further demonstrating the authorities' zero-tolerance stance.
