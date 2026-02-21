Tamil Nadu's Political Battle: Stalin's Call to Action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining welfare schemes, including monthly payments for women, contingent on the DMK's success in the 2026 Assembly elections. His message was clear: the DMK must stay in power to continue providing for the people.

Stalin characterized the electoral contest as a face-off between the 'Tamil Nadu team' and the 'Delhi team', accusing the BJP-led central government of depriving the state of its rightful benefits. His remarks referenced fears among beneficiaries that central intervention might strip them of funds already disbursed by the state.

In a rallying cry to party members, Stalin called for a vigorous campaign effort, highlighting DMK achievements while countering BJP influence. Addressing issues like stalled infrastructure projects and questions for Prime Minister Modi's visit, he urged his party to remain steadfast and proactive until the election results are declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)