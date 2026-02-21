Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Political Battle: Stalin's Call to Action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized continuing welfare schemes for women, insisting they would persist only if the DMK remains in power post-2026 elections. Accusing the central BJP government of undermining state efforts, Stalin urged local party agents to communicate achievements and actively campaign to secure electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:02 IST
Tamil Nadu's Political Battle: Stalin's Call to Action
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining welfare schemes, including monthly payments for women, contingent on the DMK's success in the 2026 Assembly elections. His message was clear: the DMK must stay in power to continue providing for the people.

Stalin characterized the electoral contest as a face-off between the 'Tamil Nadu team' and the 'Delhi team', accusing the BJP-led central government of depriving the state of its rightful benefits. His remarks referenced fears among beneficiaries that central intervention might strip them of funds already disbursed by the state.

In a rallying cry to party members, Stalin called for a vigorous campaign effort, highlighting DMK achievements while countering BJP influence. Addressing issues like stalled infrastructure projects and questions for Prime Minister Modi's visit, he urged his party to remain steadfast and proactive until the election results are declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India

Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across Ind...

 India
2
Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

 India
3
NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit Bharat

NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit B...

 India
4
Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026