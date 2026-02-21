Unraveling Mystery: Weapons Seized in Sand Trader's Office

A sword and a country-made pistol were recovered from the office of Sudhir Rathi, a sand trader, during a search concerning the mysterious death of his servant, Vicky, according to police reports on Saturday. Rathi was taken into custody on Friday for possessing illegal weapons.

Authorities revealed that Rathi confessed to owning the weapons to intimidate the public and assert his dominance in the area. Vicky, aged 40, allegedly used a licensed firearm to take his own life, according to ACP Siddhartha Gautam.

The deceased was found dead on the ground floor of Rathi's office-cum-residence on Wednesday, intensifying suspicion surrounding the case's circumstances.

