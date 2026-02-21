Left Menu

Epic Showdown: De Kock Praises Chakaravarthy Ahead of India vs South Africa T20 Clash

South Africa's Quinton de Kock commends Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy as a top bowler ahead of their crucial T20 World Cup Super 8s match. De Kock, familiar with Chakaravarthy's prowess from their IPL stint, mentions South Africa's strategy to overcome the bowler's challenge in the upcoming game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:50 IST
Epic Showdown: De Kock Praises Chakaravarthy Ahead of India vs South Africa T20 Clash
Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic build-up to the T20 World Cup Super 8s encounter, South African opener Quinton de Kock has praised Indian spin wizard Varun Chakaravarthy as a pivotal bowling force. The match, set for Sunday in Ahmedabad, has heightened excitement as de Kock spoke of Chakaravarthy's skills.

Having shared the crease with Chakaravarthy in the IPL 2025 for Kolkata Knight Riders, de Kock is acutely familiar with his abilities. In that season, Chakaravarthy netted 17 wickets, finishing ninth in the race for the highest wicket-takers. His form persisted into a standout series against South Africa in late 2025, where he secured 10 wickets across four innings, contributing decisively to India's triumph.

Anticipating the upcoming clash, de Kock addressed a press conference, acknowledging the spinner as a formidable opponent. While lauding Chakaravarthy's current number one T20 ranking, de Kock emphasized the importance of South Africa's batsmen trusting their instincts and strengths against him, maintaining that strategic preparation could counter the bowler's expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

