Tragic Discovery: Missing Student Found Dead Near Bikaner Canal

A tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Bikaner district as the semi-naked body of a 13-year-old girl was found near a canal after she went missing on Saturday. The young student was en route to sit for her Class 8 board examination but never arrived at the school.

Concerned authorities, alerted by the girl's absence, informed her family, who then conducted a search and discovered her body in nearby bushes. Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar stated that a Forensic Science Laboratory team has collected crucial evidence from the scene.

While the exact cause of death and potential assault are subjects of the ongoing investigation, family and community members are demanding swift justice against any perpetrators. The case has been officially registered as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)