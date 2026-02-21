BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Corruption Scandal: Lokayukta's Successful Sting Operation

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was apprehended for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe linked to Minor Irrigation Department projects in Gadag. The Lokayukta police orchestrated the sting operation based on a contractor's complaint.

The operation occurred successfully, capturing Lamani as he accepted the illicit payment. Alongside Lamani, personal aides Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik were also detained. The arrest is under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, highlighting systemic corruption issues.

Political figures responded swiftly; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded BJP accountability, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed skepticism. BJP's internal reactions varied, with calls for further investigation as party supporters criticized the motives behind the sting.

(With inputs from agencies.)