Left Menu

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Corruption Scandal: Lokayukta's Successful Sting Operation

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for Minor Irrigation department works. The Lokayukta police laid a successful trap, leading to Lamani's arrest, along with his personal assistants. An investigation is underway, and political reactions are varied, highlighting tensions between BJP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:46 IST
BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Corruption Scandal: Lokayukta's Successful Sting Operation
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was apprehended for allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe linked to Minor Irrigation Department projects in Gadag. The Lokayukta police orchestrated the sting operation based on a contractor's complaint.

The operation occurred successfully, capturing Lamani as he accepted the illicit payment. Alongside Lamani, personal aides Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik were also detained. The arrest is under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, highlighting systemic corruption issues.

Political figures responded swiftly; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded BJP accountability, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed skepticism. BJP's internal reactions varied, with calls for further investigation as party supporters criticized the motives behind the sting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Revises JPSC Age Criteria, Tackles Cyber and Narcotics Crimes

Jharkhand Revises JPSC Age Criteria, Tackles Cyber and Narcotics Crimes

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Dehradun: Education Director Assault Incident Sparks Legal Battle

Tensions Rise in Dehradun: Education Director Assault Incident Sparks Legal ...

 India
3
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India

Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across Ind...

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026