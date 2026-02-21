Left Menu

Delhi Police's 'Mission Reconnect' Achieves Success

Delhi Police's 'Mission Reconnect' has successfully recovered 1,850 stolen and lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 4 crore over the last 40 days. The initiative focuses on returning mobiles to owners in outer North Delhi through technical surveillance and community engagement, building public trust in proactive policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:28 IST
The Delhi Police has successfully recuperated 1,850 stolen and lost mobile phones valued at around Rs 4 crore in the past 40 days under their 'Mission Reconnect' initiative. This campaign aims at reuniting mobile devices with their rightful owners in outer north Delhi, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Using technical surveillance and persistent field operations, the police traced the phones from various regions across the country, including remote areas. An event held at the Sports Ground, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp saw these devices handed over to their owners, reflecting the programme's victim-centric focus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami emphasized that the initiative is pivotal in restoring public trust through proactive policing and inter-state cooperation. The event also featured 'nukkad nataks' and screened videos centered on cybercrime, drug abuse prevention, and senior citizen safety, raising awareness about digital fraud and protective measures.

