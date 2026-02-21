Shashi Tharoor Receives First Indian Honorary Doctorate at St. Xavier's Convocation

In a prestigious ceremony at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters by St Xavier's University. Celebrating his first honorary doctorate in India, Tharoor expressed his deep connection to the university, where he was previously a convocation speaker.

Addressing the graduating class, Tharoor emphasized the importance of education extending beyond academics. He spoke of the values gleaned from Jesuit institutions, such as intellectual curiosity and ethical responsibility, underscoring education's ultimate purpose as a service to society and urging students to embrace civic responsibility.

Tharoor also praised the progress of women in academia, observing that many gold medallists were women and stressing the idea that India's future will be shaped by citizens who integrate skill with sensitivity. His heartfelt connection to St. Xavier's Collegiate School made the recognition all the more special.