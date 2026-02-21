Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Receives First Indian Honorary Doctorate at St. Xavier's Convocation

Diplomat-turned-Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received his first honorary Doctor of Letters in India from St Xavier's University, highlighting his educational journey and the value of service-oriented education. He emphasized the role of women in academics and encouraged students to prioritize civic responsibility.

Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:41 IST
Shashi Tharoor Receives First Indian Honorary Doctorate at St. Xavier's Convocation
In a prestigious ceremony at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters by St Xavier's University. Celebrating his first honorary doctorate in India, Tharoor expressed his deep connection to the university, where he was previously a convocation speaker.

Addressing the graduating class, Tharoor emphasized the importance of education extending beyond academics. He spoke of the values gleaned from Jesuit institutions, such as intellectual curiosity and ethical responsibility, underscoring education's ultimate purpose as a service to society and urging students to embrace civic responsibility.

Tharoor also praised the progress of women in academia, observing that many gold medallists were women and stressing the idea that India's future will be shaped by citizens who integrate skill with sensitivity. His heartfelt connection to St. Xavier's Collegiate School made the recognition all the more special.

