Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution
The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been enlisted to promote the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) as part of a nationwide campaign, 'Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai.' Intended to bolster India's digital skilling movement, the initiative aims to enhance the outreach and accessibility of the SIDH platform.
Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood actor, has been signed on to promote the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) as part of a new nationwide initiative aimed at broadening its reach, according to a government announcement on Sunday.
The campaign, titled 'Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai,' seeks to accelerate India's Digital Skilling Movement through the SIDH. This initiative was recently launched by the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, at the AI Impact Summit's conclusion.
The campaign aims to expand SIDH access, a leading digital skilling platform, already hosting over 1.5 crore registered users. With India's rapid venture towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' SIDH serves as the vital resource enabling upskilling, reskilling, and future career-proofing, as stated by Chaudhary during the launch.
