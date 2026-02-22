Stefanos Sakellaridis Triumphs in Thrilling Delhi Open Final
Greek tennis player Stefanos Sakellaridis claimed his first ATP Challenger singles title by defeating Oliver Crawford in a three-set marathon at the Delhi Open. The win propels Sakellaridis to a career-high ATP ranking, rewarding him with 75 ranking points and USD 17,000.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic finish at the Delhi Open, Greek tennis player Stefanos Sakellaridis secured his first ATP Challenger singles title in a gripping three-set match against Oliver Crawford.
The tense final spanned over three hours, with Sakellaridis eventually prevailing 7-5, 5-6, 7-6(6) in a match that featured multiple service breaks and a deciding-set tiebreak.
Sakellaridis earned 75 ATP ranking points and USD 17,000, marking a rise to a career-high ranking, while Crawford obtained 44 points and USD 9,600. The doubles crown was claimed by India's Siddhanth Banthia and Bulgaria's Alexander Donski.
(With inputs from agencies.)