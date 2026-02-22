Klaebo's Historic Sweep and Viral Moments Define Milano Cortina Olympics
Johannes Klaebo dominated the Milano Cortina Olympics, becoming the first athlete to win six gold medals in a single Winter Games. Swedish women excelled, nearly sweeping the golds. The U.S. men's team made history with their first medals in 50 years, signaling a new era of success. A runaway dog also captured global attention.
Johannes Klaebo emerged as the star of the Milano Cortina Olympics, securing an unprecedented six gold medals in men's cross-country skiing. His remarkable achievement not only set a Winter Games record but also propelled him into the spotlight just behind swimming legend Michael Phelps in overall Olympic golds.
Amidst Klaebo's rise, the American men's team celebrated a breakthrough, bagging their first Olympic medals in half a century. Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher delivered silver performances, marking a potential shift in U.S. prowess in the sport.
Sweden's women came close to a golden sweep, except for a thrilling relay marred by a fall. The Games also featured historic firsts like the inaugural women's 50km race, while a viral moment saw a dog become an unexpected sensation on social media.
