Klaebo's Historic Sweep and Viral Moments Define Milano Cortina Olympics

Johannes ​Klaebo emerged as the star of the Milano Cortina Olympics, securing an unprecedented six gold medals in men's cross-country skiing. His remarkable achievement not only set a Winter Games record but also propelled him into the spotlight just behind swimming legend Michael Phelps in overall Olympic golds.

Amidst Klaebo's rise, the American men's team celebrated a breakthrough, bagging their first Olympic medals in half a century. Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher delivered silver performances, marking a potential shift in U.S. prowess in the sport.

Sweden's women came close to a golden sweep, except for a thrilling relay marred by a fall. The Games also featured historic firsts like the inaugural women's 50km race, while a viral moment saw a dog become an unexpected sensation on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)