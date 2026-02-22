Left Menu

Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel

A fatal collision between an SUV and a truck in Jharsuguda, Odisha, resulted in the deaths of five police personnel and injuries to four others. The accident occurred on NH-49 as the police returned from a wedding. Chief Minister Majhi announced ex gratia for the victims' families.

Updated: 22-02-2026 19:05 IST
Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating head-on collision claimed the lives of five police personnel and injured four others in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The tragic accident occurred on NH-49 when a police SUV returning from a wedding collided with a truck near Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya.

The impact left the SUV completely damaged and turned the truck onto its side. Local police confirmed the fatalities included armed police reserve officers Kashiram Bhoi, Debadutta Sha, Lingaraj Dharua, drill sub-inspector Niranjan Kujur, and home guard Bhaktabandhu Mirdha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident, with the truck driver also receiving medical treatment for injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

