Empowering the Unheard: Justice Sahoo Advocates for Unorganised Workers

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo emphasizes the vital role of NALSA in safeguarding the rights of workers in the unorganised sector. Speaking at a legal awareness event, he highlights the scheme's mission to ensure justice for these workers through protection, guidance, and training against exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:26 IST
Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo of the Patna High Court underscored the National Legal Services Authority's (NALSA) crucial role in protecting unorganised sector workers' rights. He lauded the scheme's efforts to provide legal protection and training to thwart worker exploitation.

Addressing a legal awareness program in Patna, Justice Sahoo stressed that NALSA's initiative aims to make justice accessible and equitable for workers often marginalized and stripped of basic rights. He noted that these workers significantly contribute to the economy, yet ironically face deprivation.

Justice Sahoo urged state authorities to establish dedicated cells for timely legal assistance, ensuring unorganised workers receive the justice they deserve regardless of their financial circumstances. His call is a reminder that justice must transcend economic barriers.

