End of an Era: 'El Mencho' and the CJNG's Reign of Terror

Nemesio Oseguera, alias 'El Mencho', the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, died in a military operation. Known for his violent ways, El Mencho evaded capture for years despite a hefty U.S. bounty. Under his leadership, the cartel grew into a significant criminal enterprise, challenging the Sinaloa Cartel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 02:23 IST
Nemesio Oseguera, notoriously known as 'El Mencho,' was killed in a military raid, bringing an end to the reign of one of Mexico's most powerful drug lords.

Leading the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Oseguera was responsible for escalating violence and drug trafficking into the U.S., including the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Despite years of evasion, his criminal empire, characterized by brutal tactics and political manipulation, left a significant impact on Mexico's crime landscape.

