Cartel Kingpin's Demise Sparks Chaos Across Mexico

The Mexican army's killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes has ignited widespread violence across Mexico. Known as 'El Mencho,' Oseguera led the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel. His death presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Mexican authorities to combat organized crime more effectively.

Updated: 23-02-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 08:35 IST
In a remarkable operation on Sunday, the Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the head of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel and one of America's most wanted criminals. However, the aftermath saw intense violence erupting as cartel members unleashed attacks across Mexico.

With Oseguera's death marking a significant win against organized crime, the Mexican government aims to leverage this success in its negotiations with the U.S., which has been urging for aggressive action against drug cartels. The operation highlights the collaboration between the two nations in the ongoing battle.

The removal of 'El Mencho' leaves a power vacuum within the cartel, raising concerns over potential leadership struggles. Security experts warn that the void might lead to increased violence, presenting a critical juncture for both Mexico and the U.S. to intensify their efforts against cartel activities.

