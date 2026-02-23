Hong Kong Appeal Court Upholds Landmark Subversion Sentences

The Court of Appeal in Hong Kong dismissed an appeal on Monday filed by 12 pro-democracy activists. This case, which many critics see as a measure of the city's crackdown on dissent, revolves around allegations of subversion conspiracy under national security laws.

The appeal is part of the high-profile "Hong Kong 47" case, which erupted in early 2021 when numerous prominent activists and politicians were detained. These figures were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, marking a significant event in Hong Kong's political landscape.

After extended legal battles, most of the involved activists received sentences ranging from four to ten years by late 2024, with the court acquitting only two individuals. The decision underscores ongoing tensions and the city's complex political environment.

