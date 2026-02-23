Jharkhand Begins Urban Local Body Elections with Over 43 Lakh Eligible Voters

Voting kicked off on Monday for 48 urban local bodies across Jharkhand, drawing participation from over 43.43 lakh eligible voters. At the polling booth, one voter emphasized the importance of making informed choices, encouraging the public to support the 'deserving candidate.'

As announced by the State Election Commissioner, Alka Tiwari, the elections are being conducted using traditional ballot papers and boxes, with results slated for announcement on February 27. The election covers nine municipal corporations, 20 city councils, and 19 city panchayats.

The commission highlights a direct, non-partisan method for choosing ward councillors and mayors while vice mayor and vice president roles remain unreserved. An election utilizing a comprehensive voter list ensures inclusivity, from the 2207203 male voters to the 21,26,227 females and 144 third-gender individuals, with valid ID forms required for participation.