Left Menu

Jharkhand Begins Urban Local Body Elections with Over 43 Lakh Eligible Voters

Voting for 48 urban local bodies commenced in Jharkhand, involving over 43 lakh eligible voters. Conducted with ballot papers, the elections span municipal corporations, councils, and panchayats. Jharkhand State Election Commissioner announced the results for February 27, while urging citizens to vote responsibly for deserving candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:35 IST
Jharkhand Begins Urban Local Body Elections with Over 43 Lakh Eligible Voters
Voters queueing in the polling booth in Ranchi, Jharkhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voting kicked off on Monday for 48 urban local bodies across Jharkhand, drawing participation from over 43.43 lakh eligible voters. At the polling booth, one voter emphasized the importance of making informed choices, encouraging the public to support the 'deserving candidate.'

As announced by the State Election Commissioner, Alka Tiwari, the elections are being conducted using traditional ballot papers and boxes, with results slated for announcement on February 27. The election covers nine municipal corporations, 20 city councils, and 19 city panchayats.

The commission highlights a direct, non-partisan method for choosing ward councillors and mayors while vice mayor and vice president roles remain unreserved. An election utilizing a comprehensive voter list ensures inclusivity, from the 2207203 male voters to the 21,26,227 females and 144 third-gender individuals, with valid ID forms required for participation.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026