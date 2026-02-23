Casey Costello to Attend US Pacific Investment & Security Summit

Customs Minister Casey Costello will travel to Honolulu this week to represent New Zealand at the United States-hosted Pacific Agenda: Investment, Security, and Shared Prosperity Summit, a high-level gathering focused on unlocking capital, strengthening regional security, and advancing long-term economic resilience across the Pacific.

The summit, taking place on 23–24 February, will bring together Pacific leaders, senior US officials, development finance institutions, and private-sector investors to accelerate investment flows and reduce barriers to infrastructure and commercial projects across the region.

Strengthening Pacific Partnerships

Ms Costello said the summit presents a strategic opportunity to deepen partnerships that underpin Pacific prosperity.

“The Summit is an important opportunity for New Zealand to strengthen partnerships that support the Pacific’s long-term prosperity and resilience,” she said.

“Stronger economic connections, resilient infrastructure, and increased investment are central to lifting incomes, growing jobs, combatting transnational organised crime, and supporting communities.”

She noted that regional stability and shared prosperity depend on trusted, long-term collaboration among Pacific nations and partners.

Advancing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific

All Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) member countries have been invited to participate, reinforcing the Forum’s central role in regional coordination and strategic direction.

New Zealand has welcomed the summit as a practical contribution by the United States — a Pacific Islands Forum Dialogue Partner — to advancing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, the region’s long-term blueprint for economic development, climate resilience, security cooperation, and sustainable ocean management.

The strategy prioritises infrastructure connectivity, climate adaptation financing, economic diversification, and improved access to global markets — areas expected to feature prominently in summit discussions.

Unlocking Investment and Infrastructure

A key focus of the summit will be improving “project readiness” across Pacific economies — ensuring infrastructure and development proposals are structured to attract international capital.

Pacific nations face significant infrastructure financing gaps, particularly in transport, energy, digital connectivity, and climate resilience. Strengthening institutional capacity, regulatory clarity, and public-private partnerships is viewed as essential to mobilising private investment at scale.

Ms Costello said engagement with US private-sector organisations will help identify new commercial partnerships in priority sectors.

“Meeting US private-sector organisations will also help identify opportunities for investment in priority sectors, including commercial partnerships that complement regional initiatives such as PACER Plus,” she said.

PACER Plus, the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations, aims to foster sustainable economic development and trade integration among Pacific countries by reducing barriers and supporting capacity building.

Security and Organised Crime Cooperation

In addition to economic growth, the summit will address transnational organised crime, which poses increasing challenges across the Pacific, including illicit trade, drug trafficking, and people smuggling.

As Customs Minister, Ms Costello’s portfolio aligns closely with regional efforts to strengthen border security, intelligence sharing, and coordinated enforcement to protect trade routes and community safety.

Regional security cooperation is increasingly linked to economic stability, particularly as Pacific economies expand trade and investment flows.

A Shared Regional Future

Ms Costello emphasised New Zealand’s enduring commitment to the Pacific.

“New Zealand remains committed to supporting a resilient, prosperous Pacific. Our success as neighbours, partners and family is closely interconnected — and strong economic and investment cooperation is key to our shared well-being.”

The Honolulu summit underscores growing geopolitical and economic focus on the Pacific as a region central to global trade routes, climate resilience, and strategic partnerships.