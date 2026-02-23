Uncertainty Looms as Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to nullify significant parts of President Trump's tariff plans has reignited uncertainty in trade policy. The ruling has left businesses, investors, and policymakers grappling with potential disruptions in pricing, hiring, and investment strategies.

In response, Trump proposed a temporary solution in the form of a global 15% levy, set to last five months. This move aims to stabilize trade policies as the administration seeks more permanent solutions that may require legal adjustments and possibly Congressional approval.

Despite a recent bullish outlook for the U.S. economy, experts warn that the temporary tariff increases could dampen growth. As businesses continue to navigate this unpredictable environment, the long-term stability of the U.S. trade policy remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)