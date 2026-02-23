Uncertainty Looms as Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Tariffs
The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down major parts of former President Trump's tariff plans, rekindling uncertainty in trade policy. A temporary workaround with a 15% global levy has been suggested as businesses face renewed volatility and potential disruptions in pricing, hiring, and investment plans.
In response, Trump proposed a temporary solution in the form of a global 15% levy, set to last five months. This move aims to stabilize trade policies as the administration seeks more permanent solutions that may require legal adjustments and possibly Congressional approval.
In response, Trump proposed a temporary solution in the form of a global 15% levy, set to last five months. This move aims to stabilize trade policies as the administration seeks more permanent solutions that may require legal adjustments and possibly Congressional approval.
Despite a recent bullish outlook for the U.S. economy, experts warn that the temporary tariff increases could dampen growth. As businesses continue to navigate this unpredictable environment, the long-term stability of the U.S. trade policy remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
