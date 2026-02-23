Left Menu

Supreme Court Decision Halts IEEPA Tariffs

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency will stop collecting tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act after the U.S. Supreme Court deemed them illegal. The halt aligns with a new 15% global tariff, imposed by former President Trump under a different legal authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:52 IST
In a move following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency is set to stop collecting tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, beginning at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

According to a CBP notification directed to shippers on the Cargo Systems Messaging Service, all tariff codes linked to former President Donald Trump's IEEPA-related directives will be de-activated as of the effective date.

This suspension of IEEPA tariffs aligns with the imposition of a new 15% global tariff by Trump, under an alternative legal framework, replacing the dismissed tariffs.

