Supreme Court Decision Halts IEEPA Tariffs

In a move following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency is set to stop collecting tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, beginning at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

According to a CBP notification directed to shippers on the Cargo Systems Messaging Service, all tariff codes linked to former President Donald Trump's IEEPA-related directives will be de-activated as of the effective date.

This suspension of IEEPA tariffs aligns with the imposition of a new 15% global tariff by Trump, under an alternative legal framework, replacing the dismissed tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)