Left Menu

Silver Soars: Global Tariff Tensions Ignite Safe-Haven Demand

Silver prices surged by nearly 5% in the futures market amid soaring global tariff tensions. Silver futures for March delivery shot up on the MCX, reflecting increased demand for safe-haven assets as tensions escalated following tariff hikes and geopolitical concerns involving the US and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:15 IST
Silver Soars: Global Tariff Tensions Ignite Safe-Haven Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, silver prices experienced a significant uptick, climbing nearly 5% to reach Rs 2,65,282 per kg in the futures market. This increase in value was prompted by escalating global tariff tensions, which have driven investors towards safe-haven assets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures slated for March delivery surged by Rs 12,338, equating to a 4.88 percent rise, translating to a price of Rs 2,65,282 per kg. Comparatively, in the international arena, comex silver futures for the March contract advanced by 5.58 percent, or USD 4.5, achieving a price point of USD 86.93 per ounce.

According to Jigar Trivedi, a Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, silver extended its gains for a fourth consecutive session on the back of renewed tariff concerns. Compounding these issues, US President Donald Trump increased a global levy from 10% to 15%, exacerbating the geopolitical landscape as the US faced heightened tension with Iran. Meanwhile, delayed US-India trade talks and the reopening of China's markets following an extended holiday likely contributed to increased trading volumes.

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA.'

TVK chief Vijay flays DMK's poll refrain of fight between 'TN and Delhi, NDA...

 India
2
TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DMK govt 'inept'.

TVK chief Vijay says poll fight between TN people and corruption, alleges DM...

 India
3
TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

TVK chief Vijay says 2026 Assembly polls war between 'Vijay and Stalin.'

 India
4
AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

AI and Deep Tech Investment Surge in India: A 2025 Showcase

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026