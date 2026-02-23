Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US and Iran Prepare for Crucial Nuclear Talks in Geneva

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran and the US are set for another round of nuclear talks in Geneva. As anti-government protests continue in Iran, both countries seek a diplomatic resolution while US military presence in the region grows. A potential deal appears within reach, with diplomacy being emphasized.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo: X/@araghchi). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Iran

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi announced the possibility of meeting a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday to continue crucial talks on Iran's nuclear program. These talks follow two previous negotiations earlier this month aimed at reaching a pivotal agreement.

Araghchi, speaking to CBS from Tehran, stated that a draft proposal is in the works, suggesting a swift deal could be achieved. However, as negotiations loom, anti-government protests have erupted across Iran's major cities, Tehran and Mashhad, raising internal tensions.

Concerns over potential military conflict are escalated by increased US military presence in the region. Iran's enriched uranium levels remain a point of contention, with the US stressing diplomacy as the path forward. Trump contemplates limited military action if no agreement is reached, emphasizing the urgency of the talks.

