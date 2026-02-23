Tensions Rise as US and Iran Prepare for Crucial Nuclear Talks in Geneva

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi announced the possibility of meeting a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday to continue crucial talks on Iran's nuclear program. These talks follow two previous negotiations earlier this month aimed at reaching a pivotal agreement.

Araghchi, speaking to CBS from Tehran, stated that a draft proposal is in the works, suggesting a swift deal could be achieved. However, as negotiations loom, anti-government protests have erupted across Iran's major cities, Tehran and Mashhad, raising internal tensions.

Concerns over potential military conflict are escalated by increased US military presence in the region. Iran's enriched uranium levels remain a point of contention, with the US stressing diplomacy as the path forward. Trump contemplates limited military action if no agreement is reached, emphasizing the urgency of the talks.