Left Menu

Global Power Struggle Echoes World War Two Era

The UN human rights chief highlighted the intense global competition for power and resources, comparable to that of World War Two. This struggle is compounded by widespread rights violations in conflict zones like Sudan, Gaza, Myanmar, and Ukraine, highlighting the critical need for international attention and intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:09 IST
Global Power Struggle Echoes World War Two Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The world is witnessing an unprecedented struggle for power and resources, akin to the period of World War Two, according to the United Nations human rights chief. This stark warning was issued during the Human Rights Council meeting, drawing attention to severe rights violations.

Conflicts in Sudan, Gaza, Myanmar, and Ukraine are emblematic of this global turmoil, as governments and factions vie for control. These tensions reflect the growing competition on the world stage.

The UN official emphasized the urgent need for global cooperation and intervention to address these escalating challenges and protect human rights worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscap...

 India
2
Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

 India
3

Emerging Profitability: Paytm's Merchant Payments Dominate India's Digital E...

 India
4
Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026