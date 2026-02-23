Global Power Struggle Echoes World War Two Era

The world is witnessing an unprecedented struggle for power and resources, akin to the period of World War Two, according to the United Nations human rights chief. This stark warning was issued during the Human Rights Council meeting, drawing attention to severe rights violations.

Conflicts in Sudan, Gaza, Myanmar, and Ukraine are emblematic of this global turmoil, as governments and factions vie for control. These tensions reflect the growing competition on the world stage.

The UN official emphasized the urgent need for global cooperation and intervention to address these escalating challenges and protect human rights worldwide.

