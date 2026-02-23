Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax Rattles Delhi's Iconic Institutions

Multiple locations in Delhi, including the Red Fort and Delhi Assembly, received bomb threat emails claiming attacks. The threats, traced to the Khalistan National Army, were deemed hoaxes after thorough searches. Authorities continue to investigate the email origins, ensuring public safety amid heightened security.

Updated: 23-02-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:02 IST
On Monday, iconic institutions in Delhi, including the Red Fort, the Delhi Assembly, and two schools, faced bomb threats via email, which were later declared hoaxes. The threats alarmed residents but led to rapid responses from the Delhi Police and emergency services.

The alarming emails, reportedly sent by the Khalistan National Army, claimed that blasts would target the Delhi Army Public School, the Vidhan Sabha, and the Red Fort. Security measures, including evacuations and extensive search operations, ensured public safety while investigations continued.

A former Aam Aadmi Party MLA also reported similar threats, which spurred intensified efforts from the cybercell to trace the source of these emails. Authorities remain vigilant, maintaining that public safety is paramount as searches are ongoing.

