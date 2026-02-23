Bomb Threat Hoax Rattles Delhi's Iconic Institutions

On Monday, iconic institutions in Delhi, including the Red Fort, the Delhi Assembly, and two schools, faced bomb threats via email, which were later declared hoaxes. The threats alarmed residents but led to rapid responses from the Delhi Police and emergency services.

The alarming emails, reportedly sent by the Khalistan National Army, claimed that blasts would target the Delhi Army Public School, the Vidhan Sabha, and the Red Fort. Security measures, including evacuations and extensive search operations, ensured public safety while investigations continued.

A former Aam Aadmi Party MLA also reported similar threats, which spurred intensified efforts from the cybercell to trace the source of these emails. Authorities remain vigilant, maintaining that public safety is paramount as searches are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)