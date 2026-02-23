Cartel Leader's Death Sparks Chaos in Mexico, Disrupts Soccer and Travel Plans

In a dramatic turn of events, four key soccer matches in Mexico faced postponement after violence erupted near Guadalajara, one of the upcoming 2026 World Cup host cities. The unrest followed a military operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Oseguera, infamously known as El Mencho, a leading figure in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Oseguera, who was 60, succumbed to his injuries while in custody, as confirmed by the defense ministry. This sequence of events led to the indefinite postponement of two high-profile matches, Queretaro vs. FC Juarez and Chivas vs. America, as announced through the Mexican league's social media platforms.

Further disruptions included the suspension of flights into the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta due to highway blockades and fiery protests. Although no civilian fatalities were reported, the incidents highlighted the tense atmosphere in Jalisco and beyond, affecting both local residents and international tourists.