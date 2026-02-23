Revolutionizing Careers: Tathastu ICS Launches BBA BankReg Programme

Tathastu ICS has inaugurated its groundbreaking BBA BankReg Programme to prepare students for illustrious careers in banking and regulatory sectors. Under the guidance of Dr. Tanu Jain, the initiative seeks to fill the gap between conventional education and exam readiness by integrating managerial and government exam preparation.

The programme is uniquely designed to equip students with the skills necessary for Grade A and B government jobs while they pursue a BBA degree from a NAAC A+ accredited university. Students will receive comprehensive training in areas such as quantitative aptitude, finance, and personality development to ensure readiness for major competitive exams.

According to Dr. Tanu Jain, the programme addresses the urgent need for structured pathways to high-ranking government careers. With courses streamlined for direct placement and government job preparation, it aims to produce future leaders with a national-level impact in financial and regulatory institutions.

