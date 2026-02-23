Jyoti Structures Lights Up Ahmedabad's Transmission Network

Jyoti Structures has announced the successful energisation of two significant 400 kV transmission lines in Ahmedabad. The line from Torrent Power Grid Limited (TPL), Pirana to the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Ahmedabad, was charged at 17:15:45 hrs on February 19, 2026.

Later that day, the line extending from PGCIL, Pirana to PGCIL, Ahmedabad also became operational at 19:20 hrs. Rajesh Kumar Singh, CEO of Jyoti Structures, highlighted the energisation as a crucial step towards the completion of the entire transmission corridor.

Meanwhile, Marriott International has expanded its footprint in India by opening a brand-new 103-key Le Meridien Dehradun Resort & Spa. Located in the serene foothills of the Himalayas, the hotel promises a unique experience to travelers and underscores the brand's growing presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)