Left Menu

Jyoti Structures Lights Up Ahmedabad's Transmission Network

Jyoti Structures successfully energised two key 400 kV transmission lines in Ahmedabad, marking a crucial milestone in the project's completion. Additionally, Marriott International opened a 103-key Le Meridien Resort & Spa in Dehradun, underscoring the brand's growth and appeal among experience-driven travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:11 IST
Jyoti Structures Lights Up Ahmedabad's Transmission Network
  • Country:
  • India

Jyoti Structures has announced the successful energisation of two significant 400 kV transmission lines in Ahmedabad. The line from Torrent Power Grid Limited (TPL), Pirana to the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Ahmedabad, was charged at 17:15:45 hrs on February 19, 2026.

Later that day, the line extending from PGCIL, Pirana to PGCIL, Ahmedabad also became operational at 19:20 hrs. Rajesh Kumar Singh, CEO of Jyoti Structures, highlighted the energisation as a crucial step towards the completion of the entire transmission corridor.

Meanwhile, Marriott International has expanded its footprint in India by opening a brand-new 103-key Le Meridien Dehradun Resort & Spa. Located in the serene foothills of the Himalayas, the hotel promises a unique experience to travelers and underscores the brand's growing presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

 India
2
G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Belgium
3
Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

 India
4
Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026