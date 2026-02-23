CCPA slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on Vajirao & Reddy for misleading UPSC ads; 2nd penalty in two years.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:12 IST
CCPA slaps Rs 15 lakh fine on Vajirao & Reddy for misleading UPSC ads; 2nd penalty in two years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCPA
- fine
- Vajirao & Reddy
- UPSC
- ads
- misleading
- penalty
- education
- coaching
- regulation
ALSO READ
CCPA Cracks Down on Coaching Institute for Misleading Claims
Rowdy Wedding Procession Leads to Assault Charges
Karnataka Chief Minister Leads Rally to Restore MGNREGA
Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Murder in Muzaffarnagar
Kerala's Political Crossroads: CPI(M) Calls for Stability Amid Calls for Change