IGSTC Conclave Charts Indo-German Push for Telehealth

The IGSTC Strategic Conclave 2026 on “Mobile Health & Telemedicine” was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders and healthcare experts to strengthen Indo-German collaboration in digital health innovation.

The high-level forum focused on accelerating the transition of telemedicine and mobile health technologies from pilot initiatives to scalable, secure and sustainable healthcare solutions, particularly for remote and underserved populations.

Bridging Government, Academia and Industry

Dr. Kusumita Arora, Director of the Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC), said the conclave aimed to create a unified platform for government leaders, healthcare specialists, academic researchers and industry experts.

She emphasised that dialogue among these three pillars of the science and technology innovation ecosystem is essential to move beyond research discourse toward co-creation of practical solutions for unresolved technical challenges in healthcare delivery.

Telemedicine in Armed Forces: A Strategic Imperative

Surg Vice Admiral Dr. Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), underscored the strategic importance of telehealth within the armed forces, which serve approximately 1.6 crore personnel, veterans and their families.

She outlined the evolution of telemedicine from real-time consultations to satellite-enabled platforms supporting maritime deployments and remote high-altitude regions.

Dr. Sarin highlighted key requirements for operational resilience, including:

Secure and encrypted communication systems

Wearable health monitoring devices

AI-enabled diagnostic tools

Clear regulatory and ethical frameworks

She stressed that telehealth systems deployed in sensitive operational environments must be robust, secure and ethically governed.

Biotechnology and Startup Innovation

Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BIRAC, emphasised the growing importance of biotechnology-led innovation in strengthening digital health delivery.

He highlighted the need to support startups working at the intersection of diagnostics, digital platforms and medical devices through structured funding, mentorship and regulatory facilitation.

Dr. Kumar noted that Indo-German partnerships can help co-create solutions tailored to India’s diverse healthcare landscape while leveraging global expertise and standards, reducing the risk of talent migration and accelerating innovation translation.

Telemedicine Under National Digital Health Mission

Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General Health Services (DGHS), spoke about the integration of telemedicine into India’s expanding digital health architecture under the National Digital Health Mission.

She said telemedicine services now extend to the Ayushman Mandir level, expanding access to rural and underprivileged communities.

Dr. Sharma highlighted the role of:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Point-of-care diagnostics

Digital tools in national health programmes such as tuberculosis eradication

She also stressed the importance of regulatory safeguards, data privacy protections and sustainable funding mechanisms to prevent misuse of emerging technologies.

Industry Perspective: Translational Focus Needed

Mr. Pavan Chaudhary, Chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India, emphasised the need for focused translational research and incentive-driven frameworks to bridge the gap between innovation and market deployment.

Scaling Deep-Tech Solutions

Dr. Arindam Bhattacharyya from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) highlighted the need to build integrated innovation ecosystems that align scientific research with public health priorities.

He stressed that telemedicine and mobile health solutions must move beyond experimental stages and evolve into scalable platforms capable of addressing systemic healthcare challenges across India’s diverse geography.

DST, he noted, plays a pivotal role in fostering collaborative research, supporting translational pathways and enabling strategic partnerships between academia, startups and industry.

Key Themes and Future Roadmap

The Conclave deliberated on emerging technologies including:

AI-enabled diagnostics

Remote patient monitoring

Wearable devices

Chip-based laboratory services

Discussions also addressed regulatory harmonisation, data protection, financing mechanisms and strategies to bridge the digital divide.

Participants called for structured bilateral research programmes, industry-academia collaborations and long-term R&D roadmaps to accelerate deep-technology solutions suited to India’s socio-economic conditions.

Commitment to Inclusive Digital Healthcare

The event reaffirmed the commitment of DST, BIRAC, IGSTC and partner institutions to advancing mobile health and telemedicine as secure, inclusive and innovation-driven pillars of India’s future-ready healthcare system.

By deepening Indo-German cooperation and aligning innovation with public health needs, the Conclave underscored India’s ambition to lead in digital health solutions that combine technological excellence with equitable access.