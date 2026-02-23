Man held for stealing jewellery, cash from his partner's resident in south Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from his partner's residence in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, an official said on Monday. Police recovered stolen cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh, they said. According to police, they received a complaint from Arti Sharma reporting that gold jewellery and cash were stolen from her flat in Chhatarpur, on February 16 between 8 am and 8 pm. In her complaint, Sharma stated that two gold chains, two gold lockets, one pair of earrings, including diamond earrings, and cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh had been stolen from her residence. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Maidan Garhi police station, and aninvestigation was taken up. ''During the investigation, the team contacted a local key maker and showed him the photograph of the complainant's partner. The key maker identified him and revealed that he had prepared a duplicate key of the flat at his instance,'' a senior police officer said. Based on this lead and technical surveillance, the suspect, Sudhir Kumar, was traced to Sangam Vihar. On February 22, a raiding team conducted a raid at his residence and apprehended him. During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to having had a duplicate key prepared and committing the theft while his partner was away, police said. Sudhir was arrested in connection with a case registered on February 16 under sections 305 (theft) and 317(2) (stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior police officer said. Police recovered two gold chains (approximately 15 grams), two gold lockets, one pair of gold earrings, including diamond earrings, cash amounting to Rs 4,54,000 and the duplicate key. Further investigation is underway, police added.

