Venezuelan Oil Heads to Houston: A Boost in U.S.-Venezuela Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil are en route to Houston, Texas. Trump emphasized the U.S. assistance in Venezuela's oil distribution, highlighting the transport of the barrels in large ships currently heading to the southern state.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that a significant shipment of 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil is on its way to Houston, Texas. Trump emphasized the cooperative efforts between the U.S. and Venezuela regarding their oil resources.

In his statement, Trump mentioned, "You've heard about Venezuela, and we're helping them very much with their oil." This strategically timed move aligns with efforts to stabilize oil supply chains amid global market fluctuations.

The oil is currently being transported in extremely large ships, heading towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, expected to bolster energy supplies in the region.

