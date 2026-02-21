New Face in the Fight: Delhi Unveils Anti-Narcotics Task Force Logo and Platform

In a significant move to combat narcotics abuse, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena unveiled the official logo, website, and newsletter of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Thursday. The launch occurred during the inauguration of the Delhi Police Exhibition Hall at Connaught Place.

The event was attended by Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava, and other senior officers. The new logo epitomizes vigilance, integrity, and the task force's unwavering dedication to fighting drug trafficking in the national capital.

The dedicated website aims to enhance transparency, public outreach, and citizen engagement. It will provide crucial information on anti-narcotics initiatives, legal provisions, awareness campaigns, rehabilitation facilities, and mechanisms for public reporting of drug-related offenses. Additionally, a quarterly newsletter was introduced to showcase the task force's operational successes, policy developments, and educational campaigns.

