Left Menu

REFILE-India's drug regulator inspected 90% of cough syrup makers, found lapses in some, official says (Feb 23)

The product, named Coldrif, was made by Sresan Pharmaceutical, based ‌in Tamil Nadu. "We took serious actions on serious non-compliances, and our belief is that the rot of cough syrup manufacturing will be removed," Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi said at the IPA 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit in Mumbai.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:16 IST
REFILE-India's drug regulator inspected 90% of cough syrup makers, found lapses in some, official says (Feb 23)

India's drug regulator has inspected nearly 90% ‌of the country's cough syrup makers and found compliance lapses in some, its chief said on Monday, amid heightened scrutiny after India-made syrups were linked to the deaths of children in the country and abroad. The inspections follow the discovery of a brand of cough syrup contaminated with diethylene glycol ‌that was linked to the deaths of 24 children in October last year. The product, named Coldrif, was made by Sresan Pharmaceutical, based ‌in Tamil Nadu.

"We took serious actions on serious non-compliances, and our belief is that the rot of cough syrup manufacturing will be removed," Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Raghuvanshi said at the IPA 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit in Mumbai. The regulator is looking to fix issues around cough syrup products, he said, without providing a timeline.

The agency ⁠is under ​pressure to tighten oversight of the $42 billion ⁠pharma industry, dominated by small manufacturers, after India-made cough syrups have been tied to the deaths of more than 140 children in Africa and Central Asia since 2022, ⁠denting its reputation as the "pharmacy of the world". About 90% of all cough syrup makers, around 1,100, had been inspected, Raghuvanshi said, and pointed to breaches of ​good manufacturing practices, failure to test incoming raw materials and use of invalid methods or processes. He did not share the number of ⁠companies found non-compliant or name them.

The regulator has also inspected an additional 1,250 drug manufacturing units protectively to evaluate risks, a practice begun in 2022, he said, but declined to ⁠say ​how many had compliance issues or were forced to halt operations temporarily. REGULATOR TARGETS FDA-LEVEL STANDARDS

India's drug regulator aims to bring its operations on par with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by addressing staffing shortages, speeding up approvals, and boosting resources, Raghuvanshi said. The agency plans to ⁠create 1,500 positions, with about 40% of them flexible, contract roles, and may bring in global industry experts as advisers. It is also piloting ⁠the use of artificial intelligence to ⁠review applications, according to Raghuvanshi.

Separately, the regulator has streamlined export clearances by removing the need for so-called no-objection certificates for drugs shipped to the U.S., Europe, Australia, Japan, the UK and Canada, a move he said will ‌save time and ‌resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite Supreme Court ruling

South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite S...

 Global
2
UP: Body of trader's son found in drain with throat slit in Amethi

UP: Body of trader's son found in drain with throat slit in Amethi

 India
3
Zelenskiy on fourth anniversary of start of war says Ukraine has defended its independence

Zelenskiy on fourth anniversary of start of war says Ukraine has defended it...

 Ukraine
4
No files signed, no certificates issued on day of Ajit Pawar's death: Maharashtra minority dept

No files signed, no certificates issued on day of Ajit Pawar's death: Mahara...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026